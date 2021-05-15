AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

Adam Woodard
·2 min read
There are 14 players within five shots of the lead entering Sunday’s final round of the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson, and they’ll be battling the elements all day.

The Tour announced midway through Saturday’s third round that tee times would be moved up due to expected heavy storms in the area Sunday. Players will play in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 2. The forecast shook up plans so much that CBS Sports’ final-round coverage will be streamed live from 12-3 p.m. ET on the websites for CBS Sports and the PGA Tour.

Sam Burns sits solo atop the leaderboard at 20 under, with K.H. Lee hot on his heels at 19 under. With an eagle on his final hole, Jordan Spieth joined Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel at 17 under, T-3.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know for the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Leaderboard

Tee times

1st tee

Tee Time

Players

8 a.m.

Talor Gooch, Brian Stuard, Wesley Bryan

8:11 a.m.

Hank Lebioda, Patton Kizzire, J.J. Spaun

8:22 a.m.

Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour, Sepp Straka

8:33 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Luke Donald, Satoshi Kodaira

8:44 a.m.

Roger Sloan, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark

8:55 a.m.

Scott Brown, Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman

9:06 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, Jhonattan Vegas

9:17 a.m.

Ben Martin, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Schenk

9:28 a.m.

Harris English, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bronson Burgoon

9:39 a.m.

Seamus Power, Doc Redman, Scott Stallings

9:50 a.m.

Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren

10:01 a.m.

Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Charl Schwartzel

10th tee

Tee Time

Players

8 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Johnson Wagner, Rob Oppenheim

8:11 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Lee Westwood

8:22 a.m.

Vincent Whaley, Rory Sabbatini, Hideki Matsuyama

8:33 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Pat Perez, Russell Knox

8:44 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim, Sean O’Hair

8:55 a.m.

Aaron Wise, Charles Howell III, Sebastián Muñoz

9:06 a.m.

Ted Potter, Jr., Keith Mitchell, Mark Anderson

9:17 a.m.

Sung Kang, Wes Roach, Cameron Champ

9:28 a.m.

Dylan Meyer, Martin Laird, Luke List

9:39 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Michael Gligic, Nelson Ledesma

9:50 a.m.

Bo Hoag, Brice Garnett, D.J. Trahan

10:01 a.m.

Michael Gellerman, Austin Cook, Cameron Percy

Sunday, May 16

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 10-11:45 a.m.
CBS: 12-3 p.m., streamed live on CBS Sports and the PGA Tour.

List

Check the yardage book: TPC Craig Ranch for the AT&T Byron Nelson

Puttview TPC Craig Ranch
Puttview TPC Craig Ranch

