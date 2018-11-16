Syracuse basketball misspells name of coach Jim Boeheim's son on jersey

Syracuse basketball really couldn’t have picked a worse name to misspell. (AP Photo)

There have been embarrassing misspellings of names on jerseys before in college basketball, this may be some sort of record. Or at least when it comes to a player’s name.

The Syracuse basketball equipment staff picked quite possibly the worst possible name in program history to misspell on a jersey during Thursday’s game against UConn, spelling the name of Buddy Boeheim, the son of hall of fame coach Jim Boeheim, as “Boheim.”

It's not like this guy's dad has won over 1,000 games at Syracuse or anything. #Boheim pic.twitter.com/IR2FH0lrfo — Life-long Rams Fan Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) November 16, 2018





Boeheim, the coach, has run Syracuse basketball for more than four decades, so you’d think anyone within 50 miles of the program would be very familiar with the name and that tricky ‘e’ behind the ‘o’ in his name, but alas, mistakes happen. However, you’d imagine this would have been more likely with, say, Mike Krzyzewski.

Boeheim, the player, joined the program as a walk-on this season, but it doesn’t look like he made the team just because of the classic “coach’s son” route.

The 6-foot-5 wing was ranked as a 3-star recruit by Rivals and also held an offer from mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga, who must have felt pretty bold during that recruiting pitch. He entered Thursday’s game ranking fourth on the team in minutes with 26 per game.

