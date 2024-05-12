A switch: NO 1st rounder at left tackle at rookie camp

Saints first round pick Taliese Fuaga has been moved from right to left tackle for now. Head coach Dennis Allen explained how long that might last in his visit with media.

Fuaga spoke with reporters after Saturday’s practice.

New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talk about Fuaga’s position switch and the Saints new offensive philosophy.

The Saints OTA’s kickoff May 21st.

Mandatory minicamp is June 11th thru the 13th.

