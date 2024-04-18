A “Sweet” Woman Paid For Max Homa’s Chick-fil-A On His Drive From Augusta To Hilton Head

Almost as good as a green jacket.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Max Homa was right back to work following the Masters. The day after his top-five finish in Augusta, Homa hit the road to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the next stop on the PGA Tour.

In his pre-tournament press conference at the RBC Heritage Wednesday, the California native revealed that he spent the roughly two-and-a-half hour drive to the barrier island talking to friends on the phone, mulling over his Masters performance, and partaking in a Southern road trip essential: Chick-fil-A.

"I absolutely demolished Chick-fil-A," Homa said, adding that his stop at the beloved chicken chain also included a generous gesture from a “sweet” stranger.

"It was cool," he recalled. "I was in the [two-lane] drive-thru by myself and I went to order and the person taking the order told me that the woman in the row next to me had paid for whatever I was going to get. She said that her son is three or four and I'm his favorite golfer, so it was pretty cool."

“She paid for it, I rolled my window down, we chatted for a minute or so, and then I ate it,” Homa added. "Those kinds of things… I still pinch myself."

When a reporter jokingly mentioned that he could surely afford to buy his own Chick-fil-A after winning more that a million dollars at the Masters, Homa replied with gratitude.

"Yeah, it was kind," he insisted. "I just pinch myself at times with the kindness people have given me just because I play some golf. I feel very fortunate for that."



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.