Late surge pushes Iowa State basketball past West Virginia

AMES – Sixth-ranked Iowa State seemed content to play a sleepy Saturday afternoon home game as a heavy favorite against the Big 12’s worst men's basketball team.

A brief second-half deficit, though, was enough to awaken the Cyclones to the dangers of such an approach.

The Cyclones uncorked a 14-0 run to turn a one-point West Virginia lead into an eventual 71-64 Iowa State victory at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State (21-6, 10-4) stayed a game behind Big 12 frontrunner Houston with the victory. The Cyclones also improved to 16-0 at home this season with two games remaining in Ames this season.

It wasn’t the easy afternoon it perhaps should have been against the last-place Mountaineers, who are now 9-18 overall and 4-10 in the Big 12, but it was nonetheless a productive one with the victory.

After falling behind 51-50 with about 9 minutes to play, Iowa State held the Mountaineers without a point for the next 6 minutes to pull ahead to an insurmountable 13-point lead.

The Cyclones forced 23 West Virginia turnovers on the day.

Tamin Lipsey had 14 points to lead the scoring for the Cyclones while also registering six assists and four rebounds. Curtis Jones chipped in 12 points while Jackson Paveletzke had nine.

Hason Ward plays through injury

There were a few moments of concern in the second half for Iowa State beyond West Virginia remaining within striking distance.

Hason Ward, one of the Cyclones’ top reserves, left the game early in the second half with what appeared to be a right shoulder injury, but later returned wearing a brace on his shoulder.

Ward missed nine games during the non-conference season after undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.

Ward is averaging 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the floor this season. He finished with six points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against the Mountaineers.

Up next

The Cyclones will play their second-to-last home game of the season next week when Oklahoma comes to Hilton Coliseum in a rematch of the teams’ Big 12 opener from January

Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+.

The Sooners (18-8, 6-7) toppled the Cyclones in Norman, 71-63, nearly two months ago while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Iowa State shot just 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range that day with its two leading scorers, Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, combining for just 10 points.

Oklahoma entered play Saturday with back-to-back losses ahead of what could be its final Bedlam game against Oklahoma State with the Sooners set to join the SEC this summer.

The Cyclones will be looking to set the table for Senior Night against BYU the following week with a chance to become just the fifth team in program history to finish the season with an undefeated home record.

