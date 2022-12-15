Superstars and PSG teammates Messi, Mbappe to meet in Cup final I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, December 15, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Reigning World Cup champion France will defend its title against Argentina in the final match on Sunday

The final will feature a showdown between two of the world’s best players and PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé

En route to the Championship match, France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals, putting an end to Morocco’s magical Cinderella tournament run