When is the Super Bowl? Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII

When is the Super Bowl? Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL regular season is winding down and the postseason is upon us.

Naturally, questions will arise about the postseason organization, especially the Super Bowl. When is it? Where will the two teams play? How can one watch the Super Bowl?

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII.

When is the Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Time: TBA

Where is the Super Bowl?

Destination: Las Vegas, Nev.

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders)

How can one watch the Super Bowl?

TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon

How would an NFL team qualify to play in Super Bowl LVIII?

Regular season: A team can qualify for the NFL playoffs in two ways: 1) Finish with the best regular season record in your respective division. 2) Finish with one of the best three regular season records in your respective conference, after teams who won their respective divisions are marked.

Playoffs: The top seed in each conference will receive a bye week. Then, single-elimination games in the Wild Card, Divisional and Conference rounds will leave two teams from each conference remaining to face off in the Super Bowl.