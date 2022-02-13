Super Bowl 56 live blog: Follow Rams-Bengals on Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet up Sunday in Super Bowl 56, a game that’s being live-streamed on the Yahoo Sports app. We’ll be following all the action live here on Yahoo Sports.

Super Bowl LVI inactives

Well, folks we've made it. Most of us, anyway.

There will be some players for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals who might be on hand Sunday at SoFi Stadium but won't play.

Here are the inactives for the two teams, starting with the Rams (who are technically the "road" team despite playing in their home stadium):

Rams inactives: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Jake Funk, OLBs Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, DL Bobby Brown, OL Tremayne Anchrum, DB Blake Countess.



So, Rapp, SJD, Henderson, Hopkins all up today. Expect a lot of dime w Weddle in the dot as well, Jones as lead backer. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 13, 2022

Two names you won't see who also are not playing — TE Tyler Higbee and OL Joe Noteboom — were placed on injured reserve. RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, who were activated in their place, will be active.

And here are the Bengals' inactives:

Not many shocks here. TE C.J. Uzomah, who sprained his MCL in the AFC championship game, sat out Wednesday’s practice but received limited work on Thursday and was a full participation on Friday, so he's good to go.

— Eric Edholm

Joe Burrow's pre-game fit: Yea or nay?

So here's how Burrow arrived to SoFi Stadium. How are we feeling about this?

Here's how it looks on the move:

It's quite ... snug. It's very ... grey? We need your feedback here. We've run out of things to say about it without getting too personal.

— Eric Edholm

Super Bowl-record heat?

Well, it'll be 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast when the ball is kicked off, and it's warm.

Perhaps Super Bowl-record warm even.

The temperatures have been in the low 80s for pregame warmups, which puts it close to the hottest kickoff temperature ever — 84 degrees for Super Bowl VII, which also was in Los Angeles.

Only twice before has it ever been north oof 80 degrees, which appears to be a lock to make it three on Sunday.

Here are the rest of the warmest open-air Super Bowl kickoff temps ever:

Warmest Super Bowls in open-air stadiums — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) February 13, 2022

This season, the Bengals' Week 1 kickoff temperature was 84 degrees in a 27-24 win over the Vikings. It was 81 the next week at Chicago, a 20-17 loss against the Bears. They also had an 80-degree kickoff in the OT loss to the Packers.

The Rams dealt with 89 degrees at kickoff in a home loss to the Cardinals but had no other 80-plus games this season.

— Eric Edholm