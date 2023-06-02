Suns reportedly hire ex-Lakers head coach Frank Vogel

The Phoenix Suns have found their new head coach after the team reportedly hired Frank Vogel, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly a five-year, $31 million contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This will be Vogel's fourth head-coaching job after he last coached the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons from 2019-22, which included an NBA championship during the COVID-19 bubble. Vogel went 127-98 before he was fired after the Lakers missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season. He previously coached the Orlando Magic for two seasons — where he missed the playoffs both seasons — and the Indiana Pacers for six — where he made the playoffs in all but one season.

Vogel will replace Monty Williams, who the Suns fired on May 13 after two straight conference semifinal exits. Williams recently agreed to become the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

The decision to hire Vogel will be the second biggest move in the Mat Ishbia ownership era. The first was the blockbuster trade for embattled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant at the trade deadline this season. Now, Ishbia will hope Vogel can take a roster with the likes of Durant and Devin Booker further than the Western Conference semifinals. He did it briefly with the Lakers' roster of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in 2020 and had a solid track record of success with the Pacers.

Frank Vogel will replace Monty Williams as head coach of the Suns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What comes next for Phoenix will likely be what to do with Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. With Williams gone, perhaps fences can be mended between Ayton and the organization. Paul just turned 38 and his groin injury played a pivotal role in the Suns' eventual playoff exit. Only $15.8 million of his $30.8 million salary is guaranteed for next season, as well.

It's Vogel's show now, and he'll again lead one of the biggest and star-studded teams in the league.