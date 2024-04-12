Sunderland announce partnership with hummel

[BBC]

Sunderland have announced a return to their partnership with hummel with the brand becoming 'technical kit partner' from the 2024/25 season.

In a statement on the club website, they say: "Rekindling an iconic alliance first born in 1988, the legendary sportswear brand will become the Club’s new Technical Kit Partner from July 2024.

"The multi-million-pound agreement, which will run on an initial five-year term, represents one of the largest commercial deals in the Club’s history."

The Black Cats’ Chief Brand and Commercial Officer David Bruce said: “We have been working on this agreement throughout the season and we are delighted to welcome hummel back to Sunderland.

"Although multiple global brands expressed an interest in SAFC, our ownership group made it clear that any agreement had to be fully bespoke and custom to our Club.

"hummel shone through from day one, demonstrating an understanding of Sunderland that fully embraces our culture and our future. We are thrilled with the collections planned for this summer and beyond, with further developments to our retail and servicing operations also being finalised. Our fans deserve the best and this agreement represents that – it’s for our people, our Club, and our city.”

Neil Burke, the CEO of hummel UK: "We are thrilled to announce our long-term partnership with Sunderland AFC.

"With boundless excitement, we embrace our reunion with Sunderland 30 years after the chevrons left the iconic kit.

"Reaffirming our presence in the heart of English football, our return not only underscores the enduring significance of our partnership but also highlights the pivotal role of the English market in our global strategy.

"To the passionate supporters of Sunderland, you are the lifeblood of this club, and it is our honour to stand by your side once more. Together, we forge ahead, unified in our dedication to excellence and the enduring legacy of Sunderland Association Football Club."