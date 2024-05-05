Sunday's Scottish Gossip: John Lundstram, David Moyes, Borna Barisic, Kevin Nisbet, Adam Le Fondre, David Wotherspoon

[SNS]

Ipswich Town, who have secured promotion back to the Premier League, are ready to make a late move for John Lundstram despite the 30-year-old Englishman being in advance talks with Trabzonspor and with Rangers' hopes of retaining the midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, fading. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has faith that left-back Borna Barisic and midfielder John Lundstram will give their all for the rest of the season despite the pair being linked with moves to Trabzonspor when their contracts expire this summer. (Football Scotland)

Adam Le Fondre, the 37-year-old striker who has scored five times since joining Hibernian from Sydney last summer, will leave the Scottish Premiership club when his contract expires this summer. (Sunday Mail)

David Wotherspoon, the 34-year-old former St Johnstone midfielder who joined Dundee United on a short-term contract from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January, has confirmed that "my journey with the Tangerines ends here" after promotion back to the Premiership. (The Courier)

Members of the West Ham United hierarchy are still trying to convince David Sullivan to replace manager David Moyes with Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim despite the Premier League club's owner being in advanced talks with former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui. (TalkSport)

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet was dropped, along with team-mate Michael Obafemi, from the Millwall matchday squad for Saturday's 1-0 win away to Swansea City due to disciplinary reasons as the Championship season was concluded. (Scotland On Sunday)