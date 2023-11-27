Sunday Night Football: Ravens run away from Chargers 20-10

The Ravens couldn't do what they did the past five games, scoring more than 30 points. Points, in fact, were at a premium on Sunday Night Football.

Despite messing around, failing to put the Chargers around, the Ravens didn't have to find out.

The Ravens pulled out a 20-10 win over the Chargers despite not being at their best. Baltimore moved to 9-3, while the Chargers fell to 4-7.

Los Angeles hung around despite four turnovers, pulling to within 13-10 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Gerald Everett with 8:32 left.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker then did the unexpected, missing a 44-yard field goal wide left with 2:57 remaining.

The Chargers took over at their own 34 with 2:57 left and got to the Baltimore 46 before an incompletion on third-and-six. Brandon Staley, who had three timeouts remaining, opted to go for it, but Arthur Maulet came on a blitz and Herbert was called for grounding.

Three plays later, Zay Flowers was running 37 yards to the end zone to ice the game with 1:36 remaining.

The Ravens had 361 yards, but they scored only a field goal off the four takeaways.

Lamar Jackson went 18-of-32 for 177 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 40 yards on 10 carries. Flowers caught a 3-yard touchdown and had five catches for 25 yards receiving.

Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Madubuike, Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and the rest of the league's top defense did their part.

Herbert was 29-of-44 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He ran for 47 yards on four carries and lost a fumble. Keenan Allen caught 14 passes for 106 yards.

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack had two big sacks, which prevented the Ravens from putting the game away earlier.

The Ravens head into their off week atop the AFC standings.