Sunday Night Football: Ravens lead only 10-3 despite three first half takeaways

The Ravens have taken a lead into the locker room and get the ball to start the second half.

Baltimore leads 10-3 at halftime, and the Chargers are lucky it's not more.

The Chargers turned the ball over on three of their final six snaps of the first half. Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler lost fumbles, with the Ravens getting only a field goal out of those two takeaways, and Justin Herbert threw an interception on a Hail Mary on the final play of the half.

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack had two sacks of Lamar Jackson, and a forced fumble that the Ravens recovered, to keep it from being worse.

The Ravens scored a touchdown on a 12-play, 78-yard drive, with Zay Flowers catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jackson. They reached the Los Angeles 48, 27, 24 and their own 49 on their other possessions of the first half.

The Ravens got a bad spot on their third drive, with Jackson holding the ball across the line to gain on third-and-three at the Los Angeles 29. John Harbaugh did not challenge. Instead, the Ravens went hurry-up on fourth down with Gus Edwards taking a direct snap behind six offensive linemen.

He was stopped for no gain by Kenneth Murray and Alohi Gilman.

The Ravens got the ball back two plays later on Roquan Smith's forced fumble on Allen, with Brent Urban recovering. They settled for a 42-yard Justin Tucker field goal after Mack's first sack.

Ekeler's fumble, forced by Patrick Queen and recovered by Michael Pierce, did not do any more damage to the Chargers. The Ravens got to the Chargers 43 before Mack's second sack.

Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike shared a sack with Travis Jones in the first half, giving Madubuike 10 for the season. He is the first Raven with double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs in 2017.

The Ravens did lose left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a knee injury in the first half and list him as questionable to return.