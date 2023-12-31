Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Vikings score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Jordan Love and the Packers lost a home game to the Vikings in Week 8. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The NFC North is already claimed by the Detroit Lions.

But the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are still alive in the NFC wild cart hunt at 7-8. The longtime rivals face off Sunday night with each team's playoff hopes on the line.

The loser of Sunday's game will all but be eliminated from the playoffs. The winner will remain in the postseason hunt in the final week of the regular season.

The Vikings won in Green Bay in Week 8 in the first game of the series. But that was with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Now rookie Jaren Hall is starting for the Vikings as the series shifts to Minnesota. Can Jordan Love and the Packers return the favor of a road win?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for highlights and updates from "Sunday Night Football."