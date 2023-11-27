Sunday Night Football: Odell Beckham, Zay Flowers are active

The Ravens will have receivers Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers for Sunday Night Football. Both players are active.

Flowers vowed this week that he was playing despite his hip injury, but Beckham truly was questionable.

He has a shoulder injury, an injury that John Harbaugh said wasn't long term but was enough of a short-term concern that Beckham called himself a game-time decision.

Flowers leds the team with 72 receptions for 588 yards and a touchdown, while Beckham has 42 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens' inactives are cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), center Sam Mustipher, offensive guard Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and quarterback Josh Johnson. Johnson is the emergency, third quarterback.

Tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Jalen Guyton both are active for the Chargers after having questionable designations.

The Chargers' inactives are tight end Nick Vannett (concussion), offensive lineman Zack Bailey, defensive lineman Scott Matlock, running back Elijah Dotson, running back Isaiah Spiller, safety AJ Finley and wide receiver Simi Fehoko.