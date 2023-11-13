Sunday Night Football: Kolton Miller, Will McDonald are inactive

The Raiders won't have left tackle Kolton Miller for Sunday Night Football. He was among the team's seven inactives.

Miller missed practice all week with a shoulder injury that had him doubtful entering the game.

That is not ideal for the Raiders against the Jets pass rushers.`

The Raiders could start Justin Herron, who is listed as the backup left tackle on the depth chart, or Jermaine Eluemunor or Thayer Munford. Eluemunor and Munford have played right tackle this season.

The Raiders' other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion), defensive end Isaac Rochell, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, middle linebacker Jaylon Smith and defensive tackle Byron Young. Hoyer is the emergency third quarterback.

The Jets won't have defensive end Will McDonald, who they added to the practice report Friday with an ankle injury. His absence means Carl Lawson is active.

The Jets' other inactives are running back Israel Abanikanda, wide receiver Randall Cobb, wide receiver Jason Brownlee, offensive tackle Billy Turner (finger), linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse.