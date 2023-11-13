Sunday Night Football: Jets lead Raiders 9-6 at halftime

So far, Sunday's game between the Raiders and Jets has gone just about how you'd expect.

It's been five field goals in the first two quarters, with New York leading Las Vegas 9-6 at halftime.

The Jets had a chance to take a bigger lead early on in the second quarter when quarterback Zach Wilson scrambled on third-and-7 and initially appeared to have a 23-yard touchdown run. But the ruling on the field was reversed when replay showed Wilson had stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.

A holding penalty nullified another touchdown and the Jets had to settle for a 30-yard field goal to make the score 9-3.

Wilson ended the first half 8-of-14 for 104 yards. He’s also New York’s leading rusher with 40 yards on two attempts. Garrett Wilson has five catches for 67 yards.

New York has seven first downs and 196 total yards, averaging 6.1 yards per play. But the club hasn’t been able to finish drives with anything other than a field goal.

On the other side, the Raiders have 137 yards and eight first downs. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is 11-of-17 for 123 yards with an interception that led to a field goal. Davante Adams leads with six catches for 86 yards.

At the start of the second quarter, Robertson took a knee to the side of his helmet as running back Breece Hall was trying to go above him. Robertson appeared to have a fencing response on the sideline.

Robertson was able to walk off with the assistance of trainers. He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out.

The Jets will receive the second-half kickoff.