Sunday Night Football: Cowboys pouring it on Giants, up 26-0 at halftime

It is raining in The Meadowlands, and it's pouring on the Giants.

Daniel Jones has thrown two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown that bounced off Saquon Barkley's hands, and has an 8.3 passer rating; Graham Gano has missed two field goals, including one that was returned for a touchdown; the Giants offensive line has allowed four sacks, including one to Micah Parsons, and seven quarterback hits; and rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins III has a 37-yard pass interference penalty.

The first half was ugly for the Giants and all rainbows and sunshine for the Cowboys, who lead 26-0 at halftime.

Cowboys defensive back Noah Igbinoghene, recently acquired in a trade from Miami, got the Cowboys on the scoreboard early. Juanyeh Thomas blocked Gano’s 45-yard field goal attempt, and Igbinoghene returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland returned a Jones pick 22 yards for a touchdown.

Tony Pollard ran for a 2-yard touchdown on a drive set up by Stephon Gilmore's first interception as a Cowboy. It was his 30th career interception, fourth among active NFL players.

The Cowboys have only 132 yards of offense, and Dak Prescott is 7-of-14 for 91 yards, with CeeDee Lamb catching one pass for 49 yards.

Jones is 5-of-13 for 43 yards with two picks and has run for 30 yards on seven carries, and Barkley has 33 yards on 11 carries. Darren Waller has three catches for 36 yards in his first game with the Giants.