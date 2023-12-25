Christmas Eve Football: Chad Ryland's 56-yard FG gives Patriots 26-23 upset of Broncos

The Broncos faced something of a must-win to stay in the AFC wild-card picture. They didn't win.

Patriots kicker Chad Ryland, who missed a 47-yard field goal and an extra point, made a 56-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to deliver New England an improbable 26-23 win.

The Patriots improved to 4-11, while the Broncos fell to 7-8 and with their playoff hopes only mathematically barely alive.

Bailey Zappe directed a seven-play, 43-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal. The big play was a 27-yard completion to DeVante Parker to the Denver 47.

It was a dramatic ending to an otherwise forgettable game.

The Broncos trailed 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored back-to-back touchdowns and both two-point conversions to tie the game. Lucas Krull scored on a 3-yard pass from Russell Wilson with 8:33 left, and Brandon Johnson caught the pass on the two-point try.

With 2:53 remaining, Johnson scored on a 21-yard reception and Javonte Williams caught the two-point pass.

The first half was one of the worst halves in the NFL this season, with the Broncos holding a 7-3 lead. The Patriots had three third-quarter touchdowns, though, with Ezekiel Elliott scoring on a 15-yard reception, Mike Gesicki on an 11-yard reception and Cody Davis on a 1-yard return of a Marvin Mims fumble on a kickoff return.

That only set up the fourth quarter heroics for Wilson and the Broncos, but they went three-and-out with a chance to win the game when they got the ball back with 1:42 left.

Wilson went 25-of-37 for 237 yards and two touchdowns, with Mims catching three for 63.

The Patriots outgained the Broncos 289 to 276.

Zappe was 25-of-33 for 256 yards and two touchdowns, with Demario Douglas catching five for 74.

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore had eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.