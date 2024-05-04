Students compete in Exeter Games

May 3—Dozens of Exeter School District students spent Friday morning running, jumping, throwing and generally having a good time.

The district hosted its annual Exeter Games, an event that provides an opportunity for students of all ages with special needs to compete in a variety of athletic contests. The games were held at Exeter High School's Don Thomas Stadium.

The event featured competitions that included runs, wheelchair races, relays, hurdles, discus and javelin throwing, badminton and volleyball.

Students were also able to take part in opening and closing ceremonies.