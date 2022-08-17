StubHub: Texas A&M Aggies are one of the hottest tickets in college football

The Aggies play every home game in front of sell out crowds of 107,000 people, and the atmosphere at Kyle Field is second to none. So it should be no surprise that when StubHub released their list of the ten most in demand teams in college football in 2022, the Aggies are on the list.

The Aggies are joined on the list by some of the biggest brands in college football, including Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, and more. This inclusion just goes to prove that under Jimbo Fisher’s leadership, the Texas A&M football program has taken a marked step forward as a national presence in College Football.

The SEC was unsurprisingly the most in demand conference in the country, accounting for 39% of all ticket sales, and representing 5 of the top 10 individual programs.

Let’s look through the full top 10.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

LSU Tigers

Jan 4, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jontre Kirklin (13) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 23, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The defense defeated the offense 17-13. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov 23, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Tarean Folston (25) carries the ball as BYU Cougars linebacker Kyle Van Noy (3) attempts to tackle in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Jun 19, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; A young Texas A&M Aggies fan gestures a horns down against the Texas Longhorns in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.

