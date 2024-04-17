Stuart Dallas: Retired Leeds & NI midfielder to consider coaching

Stuart Dallas received a standing ovation at half-time of Leeds United's Championship match with Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road after announcing his retirement at the start of April [Getty Images]

Retired Leeds United and Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas says he has thought about going into coaching or management.

Dallas was forced to retire at the age of 32 after a two-year lay-off with a knee injury.

He says he will have conversations with Leeds about his post-playing career but he is "excited for what the future holds".

"Life throws these things at you and you have to adapt," said Dallas.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI at the draw for the 2024 Under-19 European Championship - in which hosts Northern Ireland will face Norway, Italy and Ukraine - Dallas said it had been "an emotional couple of weeks" since announcing his retirement.

"Now I have it out there I feel a relief because it's something I've known for a number of weeks," he added.

"Retirement was always going to come at some point, it's just come a little bit earlier than expected for me.

"I'm fortunate that I've had the career that I've had and I'm looking forward to the future."

'A big transition'

When asked if he would consider going into coaching or management now he has hung up his boots, Dallas admitted "it's something that I have thought about".

"It's a big transition to go from playing into management or into coaching," he added.

"For now, I just want to take time over the summer and enjoy time with my family, because it's been a hard road for them over the last couple of years having to deal with the setbacks that I've had.

"I want to enjoy the summer with them, get away for a bit and totally switch off. I've a few conversations I need to have with the club in terms of what direction I go in. They will happen when the time is right."

Leeds are currently third in the Championship with three matches left to play, and sit two points behind leaders Ipswich Town.

Dallas says his focus is to be there for his team-mates as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

"As of now, I'm just looking to get the season out of the way," added Dallas, who was at Elland Road for nine years.

"Nothing changes for me. I still go in every day to go and do my rehab and be part of the team, and kick every ball the way I have been doing.

"They have been a big part of my life and career. It's important that I be as positive as I can around the place and help the boys if I can, but I'm confident in the group of players and manager that we can be where we set out to be at the start of the year."