Streakers run onto field during Chiefs play in Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS — Two individuals rushed the field during the third quarter of Super Bowl 58 and nearly interrupted a third down play for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. One of the disruptors made it all the way to the San Francisco 49ers' sideline, where he was subdued, while his partner in crime — literally, this is trespassing — was tackled by a team of security staffers near the 10-yard line by the Chiefs’ end zone.

Both shirtless, they must have felt inspired by Usher’s halftime show.

Referee Bill Vinovich stated that because the streakers did not impact the play – a 2-yard completion from Patrick Mahomes to receiver Mecole Hardman that was short of the sticks – there was no need to redo it. Kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 57-yard field goal on the ensuing snap to cut the Niners’ lead to 10-6 with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter.

STREAKER pic.twitter.com/i6dVJ3kKXL — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) February 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl streakers 2024: Two fans run onto field during game