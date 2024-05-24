Stockport make Colchester's Mingi first summer signing

Promoted League Two champions Stockport Country have made their first summer signing by bringing in Jay Mingi from Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, has signed a three-year-deal.

He will officially complete his move once the transfer window has reopened on 14 June.

Former West Ham United academy product Mingi twice played under Danny Cowley, first with Portsmouth, then at Colchester, where he helped to secure the Essex side’s EFL status.

He also has experience of playing in League One both at Charlton Athletic and Pompey, where he turned down a new deal to join the U's.

"Jay had a fantastic back end of the League Two season at Colchester," Stockport manager Dave Challinor told the club website.

"He showed his versatility and intelligence, switching from a familiar central midfield role to wide centre-back, right-back and right wing-back at times.

“We believe he has real potential to develop, whilst immediately having the physical characteristics of being on the front foot, aggressive and quick, which will allow him to flourish in League One."