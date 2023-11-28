‘We’re still playing football;’ Dan Lanning makes his case for Bo Nix to win the Heisman Trophy

Where at the point of the year where conversations are turning into arguments when it comes to who should win the Heisman Trophy in the world of college football. It’s always a tough thing to perfectly discuss, because the goalposts seem to move each season.

In general, the award typically goes to the player with the best stats on one of the best teams in the nation. Sometimes we see a player so transcendent on an average team win the award despite having a record with a handful of losses. In most years, however, the winner is usually playing in a conference championship or makes it to the College Football Playoff.

This year, the conversation is a bit complicated. Right now, Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix and LSU QB Jayden Daniels are locked in a tight race going into conference championship week. Daniels arguably has the better stats, but his team has suffered three losses and is out of the CFP race. On the other hand, Nix has some great stats, though maybe not as outstanding as Daniels’, but his team is still playing with a good chance to get into the playoff.

Fans of either team have legitimate arguments for why their player should win the award. On Monday night, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made his case for Nix:

“Bo is obviously an elite player, and we’re still playing football,” Lanning said. “I think that speaks to the caliber of player that Bo is — the fact that we’re still competing for a championship. I don’t memorize all of Bo’s stats, but just watch Bo play and watch how much of a difference he makes for us.”

The quote from Lanning comes in response to LSU head coach Brian Kelly going on ESPN Monday afternoon to try and persuade Heisman voters to choose Daniels, who will not be playing in a conference championship game this weekend.

"Vote early, vote often for Jayden Daniels" – @coachbriankelly with some advice for Heisman voters this week. pic.twitter.com/Rggs5dTmzC — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 27, 2023

Over the last 15 years, only three players — Lamar Jackson, Johnny Manziel, and Robert Griffing III — have won the Heisman despite not playing in a conference championship game.

Whether Nix wins the award or not, the Ducks still have far bigger things to play for. With a win vs. Washington on Friday in Las Vegas, they will get a spot in the playoff and likely face either Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, Texas, or Alabama with a chance to advance to the National Championship Game.

“Just as important as that award is, you know, what it means to Bo and our team, he’s more excited about getting to play in a championship game this weekend,” Lanning said.

That’s what is most important. A bronze statue coming with it wouldn’t be a bad addition, though.

