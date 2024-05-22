Steven Okert tips Washington Nationals bullpen cart driver in Twins’ win

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins are leaving the nation’s capitol with a series win over the Washington Nationals, and Steven did their bullpen cart driver a solid in the process.

Okert entered Wednesday’s game with two outs in the fifth inning, in relief of Simeon Woods Richardson. Relief pitchers usually run or walk out from the bullpen to get to the mound for their final warm-up pitches. Okert opted to use the Nationals’ golf cart. When he was dropped off along the third base line, Okert handed the driver a wad of cash.

Twins reliever Steven Okert tipped the bullpen cart driverpic.twitter.com/6DQBTHsb9I — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 22, 2024

"I had 5 bucks in my pocket through the whole series just waiting to get in," Okert told Bally Sports North after the game.

“I had 5 bucks in my pocket through the whole series just waiting to get in” -Steven Okert postgame on him tipping the bullpen driver #MNTwins — Katie Emmer Storm (@KatieStorm) May 22, 2024

He then pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while walking two, and got credit for the Twins’ victory. The Twins had been on a seven-game losing streak, which prompted Rocco Baldelli to call a team meeting to start the week. Before Tuesday night’s 10-0 win, Twins’ players held a closed-door meeting.

The Twins return home to start a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday at Target Field. The Twins are 26-23 and six games out of first place in the American League Central Division.