Steve Wilks: Lack of effort and pursuit against Lions was "unacceptable"

Before the 49ers could stage a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Lions, the home team had to dig a 17-point hole. And the 49ers are troubled by the defensive performance that contributed to the three-score halftime deficit.

On Friday, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was asked by reporters about recent comments from coach Kyle Shanahan and multiple defensive players about issues with effort and pursuit on defense against Detroit.

“I think you really have to ask them individually," Wilks said. "Collectively as a team, I can tell you as a defense it's unacceptable, all right? We talked about that. I wish I could tell these guys on play four, on play 27, this is what's going to happen. You don't know. So we’ve got to make sure that we play every down as if it's going to be the difference in the ball game. And you could see on those particular plays, it wasn't to our standard. Those guys understand and know that and quite honestly it was embarrassing.”

It won't be any easier against the Chiefs, given the ability of quarterback Patrick Mahomes to make chicken salad when the play that's called isn't there.

"It's different things that we have to do," Wilks said of defending the Chiefs. "Number one, [Mahomes is] doing a tremendous job, really extended plays. We talked all week. It's two plays within one down. When the ball snaps and then once he starts to scramble. So he's phenomenal. The best I've ever seen for just buying time, winning with his feet and getting the ball where it needs to go down the field.”

That's what separates the good quarterbacks from the great ones. Mahomes is currently the best of them all, since he has the uncanny ability to make something out of nothing.

Which makes effort and pursuit even more critical for the 49ers in the Super Bowl. If they start slowly again on defense, the Chiefs will be far less likely to let them get back in the game.