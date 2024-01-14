Steve Wilks interviews with Falcons, Chargers; Brian Callahan with Falcons

The 49ers are off this weekend, but defensive coordinator Steve Wilks still had a busy Saturday.

Wilks had a pair of head coaching interviews during his team's playoff bye. The Chargers announced that they completed an interview with Wilks for their head coaching vacancy and the Falcons did the same later in the day.

Wilks has previous head coaching experience with the Cardinals and Panthers and he has overseen a 49ers defense that remained strong despite DeMeco Ryans' departure for Houston after the 2022 season.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan does not have any head coaching experience, but he joined Wilks in interviewing with the Falcons on Saturday. Callahan has also interviewed with the Titans this week.