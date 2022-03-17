Steve Phelps: Garage 56 to take NASCAR ‘to a new level’

Yahoo News Video

Of the estimated 3 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled from Russia's invasion of their homeland, nearly 2 million of them have sought safety in Poland.The massive surge of people has created a challenge for all of the countries housing them, but none more so than Poland, which has received about 60 percent of the arrivals. Yahoo News spoke to Rafal Kostrzynski, a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in Poland, about how the country is starting to feel the strain of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.