Steve Kerr credits Steph Curry for shouldering a heavy workload

Steph Curry has been the Golden State Warriors‘ best and most consistent player this season. Where others have struggled to reach their usual level, Curry has been playing like an MVP candidate despite being 35 years old. The star guard once again took control of a game as he dropped 37 points for Golden State as he helped them overcome the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (Dec. 17.)

Head coach Steve Kerr praised Curry for his performances this season when speaking to the media as part of his post-game press conference. He noted how the sharpshooter has been shouldering a heavy workload as Golden State has stuttered over the opening months.

“He’s been through a lot these last few days with the Draymond news,” Kerr said. “And he’s had to carry this team over the first quarter of the season. We just haven’t been able to build momentum and find lineups that were clicking. So he’s carried us. And the Draymond news, I think he was just emotionally spent the last few days. It was a slow start tonight, didn’t look like he had it. And then as he’s done so often, he just flipped the switch.”

Curry has played 23 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 29 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range. He continues to be one of the best players in the NBA, and his presence within the Warriors rotation gives them a shot at winning every game the play.

Now that the Warriors have made some changes to their starting lineup, and appear to be playing with a newfound energy and focus, Curry will likely be hoping that his teammates can begin making an impact and begin helping the Warriors climb the Western Conference standings.

