Steve Kerr calls it crucial for James Wiseman to rehab at Warriors’ facility

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman last week underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Wiseman is expected to make a full recovery and begin rehabilitation immediately under the careful watch of the team training staff. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Monday said Wiseman is expected to be at the team facility throughout the rehab process.

We expect him to be in San Francisco throughout. I’m sure he’ll take some time to get away and get home when he has time to do that. I’ve talked to James, his plans are to be at the facility throughout the offseason to rehabilitate. That is crucial because he’ll need the support of the training staff, but he’ll also need moral support from his team, coaches and management.

Kerr previously said Wiseman has handled his latest setback well. Players often say returning from surgery can be difficult mentally, so the decision to remain in the market will help keep his spirits high during the entire process.

Several players on the Warriors have offered advice to Wiseman this season and that figures to continue as he rehabs from knee surgery heading into what projects to be an important offseason.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Kevin Durant offering advice to James Wiseman on Warriors' system Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Warriors' James Wiseman his 'NBA moment'

List