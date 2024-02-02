Steve Belichick, Vinnie Sunseri to interview for University of Washington coaching staff

Two members of the 2023 Patriots coaching staff may be headed to the Pacific Northwest.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick and running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri are interviewing for positions at the University of Washington on Friday.

Belichick, Bill Belichick's son, had been on the Patriots’ staff since 2012, first as a defensive assistant, then as safeties coach, and finally as outside linebackers coach.

Sunseri started with the Patriots as a defensive coaching assistant in 2020 and was promoted to running backs coach in 2021.

New Washington head coach Jedd Fisch crossed paths with both men as the Patriots’ head coach in 2020.