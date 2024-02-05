Who is Steve Belichick? Bill Belichick's son to be Washington Huskies' DC, per reports

Steve Belichick is heading to the college football ranks.

According to multiple reports, the former New England Patriots defensive play-caller − and son of New England Patriots coaching legend Bill Belichick − is taking the defensive coordinator position at Washington football under new Huskies coach Jedd Fisch.

Steve Belichick comes to Washington after 12 seasons coaching under his father with the Patriots, where he was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. His foray into college football will be his first as a coach, though he did briefly play one season at Rutgers under Greg Schiano.

Here's what to know about Steve Belichick amid his reported hiring for Washington football:

Steve Belichick age

Steve Belichick is 36 years old. He will turn 37 on March 25, 2024.

Who is Steve Belichick's dad?

Belichick is the oldest son of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. The elder Belichick, of course, has won six Super Bowls as an NFL head coach, more than any other coach in NFL history. Bill Belichick also has an extensive history as an assistant in the NFL, including with the Baltimore Colts, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Bill Belichick is one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, including a 333-178 coaching record (playoffs included). He also led the Patriots to a run of dominance in the AFC East, coaching New England to 17 AFC divisional titles from 2001 through 2019.

Where is Steve Belichick from?

Belichick was born in Summit, New Jersey in 1987 but was raised in Weston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Rutgers University, where he was a four-year letterman on the lacrosse team.

Did Steve Belichick play college football?

Yes. Despite playing all four years of lacrosse for Rutgers, where he was a key contributor to the Scarlet Knights' defense, Belichick did spend one season on the football team as a long snapper in 2011 under Schiano.

Steve Belichick coaching experience

Patriots defensive assistant (2012-15)

Patriots safeties coach (2016-18)

Patriots secondary/safeties coach (2019)

Patriots outside linebackers coach (2020-23)

Belichick began his coaching career in New England under his father as a defensive assistant in 2012. He held that position for three seasons before becoming the Patriots safeties coach from 2016-18.

Following Brian Flores' departure from New England to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Belichick took reportedly took on "defensive play-calling duties" in 2019, though he never had the formal title of defensive coordinator in New England. Steve Belichick then shifted to coach the outside linebackers position group in 2020, a position he held on top of his play-calling duties until January, when the Patriots and his father parted ways after 24 years.

Belichick won three Super Bowls during his time in New England.

Has Steve Belichick worked with Jedd Fisch?

Yes. Steve Belichick briefly worked with Fisch when the latter was the Patriots' quarterbacks coach in the 2020 season.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Steve Belichick to be Washington Huskies' defensive coordinator