Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is tampering with a local election very far from his own backyard.

Via the San Francisco Chronicle, Ross recently contributed $100,000 to an independent committee supporting the re-election campaign of Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor. 49ers owner Jed York, however, is supporting challenger Anthony Becker, with more than $368,000 to given to an independent committee pushing Becker’s bid.

Ross has interest in Santa Clara because of his real-estate company’s $8 billion project in the vicinity of Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers have had a dysfunctional relationship with Santa Clara. In 2020, York donated $2.9 million to committees backing four City Council candidates. Three were elected. Not coincidentally, things have improved in recent months.

Ross an York are technically business partners, in the business of the NFL. This issue will necessarily introduce some degree of friction into the equation.

Stephen Ross, Jed York on opposite sides of Santa Clara mayoral race originally appeared on Pro Football Talk