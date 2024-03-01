Stephen Jones: We'll let Leighton Vander Esch address his playing future

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was limited to five games during the 2023 season because of his latest neck injury and there's been speculation about whether those will be the final games of his NFL career.

Vander Esch missed time in previous seasons with neck issues and Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that he is expected to retire because of the latest one. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones deferred to the player when asked about his status this week.

"We'll let Leighton speak to that," Jones said. "It's an injury issue that he's getting his hands around. He'll speak to that."

Vander Esch was a 2018 first-round pick and he was voted a second-team All-Pro during his rookie season. He has 469 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 71 career regular season games.