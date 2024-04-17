Stephen Curry scores and draws the foul

Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
The Blue Devils are losing the top four scorers from their Elite Eight team.
Caitlin Clark and this year’s WNBA Draft class set yet another all-time viewership record on Monday night.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
We break down the first-round matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
The excitement is palpable as Clark prepares to use her passing and playmaking to help Indiana return to the postseason.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
The Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Neal Shipley, a graduate student at Ohio State, spent Sunday at Augusta National walking with none other than Tiger Woods.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
McKinstry made a three-run error in the field and allowed a three-run home run on the mound.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.