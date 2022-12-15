Stephen Curry out indefinitely with left shoulder subluxation sustained vs. Pacers

The Golden State Warriors may have to make do without Stephen Curry for the time being. An MRI showed a left shoulder subluxation — a partial dislocation — the team announced Thursday, and a timeline for his return will be announced in the coming days.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks." Curry suffered a labral injury that will be evaluated in two weeks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Curry injured his shoulder during Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. It looked like he felt something after he tried to strip the ball away from a Pacers player with his left arm. Curry immediately started clutching his shoulder and appeared to be in pain, then left for the locker room. The Warriors later announced that he would not return.

Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry was in good spirits despite the injury and would get an MRI of his shoulder on Thursday.

The Warriors are 14-14 this season and currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. That's not quite what fans and analysts expected from the Warriors after they took home the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy last season, but Curry has been doing what he can to keep them afloat. He's averaged 29.6 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting 43.2 percent from deep. When he left the game on Wednesday, which ended up a 125-119 Warriors loss, Curry had 38 points on 11-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.