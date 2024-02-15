Steph makes NBA history with seven 3s in four consecutive games

Steph makes NBA history with seven 3s in four consecutive games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry is on an all-time heater from 3-point range.

By making a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left in the third quarter of the Warriors' 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Chase Center, Curry is the first player in NBA history with at least seven 3-pointers in four consecutive games.

Curry finished with 41 points on 15-of-31 shooting from the field and 9 of 19 from 3-point range in the loss.

Curry's hot streak started against the Indiana Pacers last Thursday when he lit up Gainbridge Fieldhouse with 11 3-pointers. He followed that up with nine 3-pointers against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, including the game-winner with 0.7 seconds remaining.

On Monday, he finished with seven more 3-pointers in the Warriors' win over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

That set the stage for Wednesday's game at Chase Center, where Curry put on another remarkable shooting display.

Curry entered the Clippers game with an NBA-leading 241 3-pointers. The next closest to him is Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who made one 3-pointer Wednesday, and now has 181 from long range this season, so the Warriors star will extend his lead.

Curry already is the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen, and he's just adding to his legacy with this red-hot tear from deep. He'll look to keep the streak going Thursday as the Warriors close out the first half of the season back against the Jazz in Utah.

