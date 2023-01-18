Steph Curry’s text to Kevin Durant shows Warriors star’s unique selflessness

Steph’s text to KD shows Warriors star’s unique selflessness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that.

The idea of sharing your spotlight with another big name in the league while you’re in your prime could be intimidating to any star, and understandably is often deflected. But after some self-reflection and taking a look at the bigger picture, the decision became clear to Curry.

The four-time champion sat down with Warriors general manager Bob Myers and reflected on back on the text message he sent to Durant that ultimately led to the two joining forces in the Bay in 2016.

“Everything you just explained worked because I know myself,” Curry began. “I know how I can operate in that environment with somebody as great of a basketball player as he is, all the off-court platform, selling shoes and all that other stuff. That all mattered, but I also know myself to know I could exist in a situation where I know when to get out the way, I know when to lead, I know when to speak, I know how to find value in myself every single day.

“And nobody was really going to threaten that part. It was just like, ‘Is this going to help us win, and am I going to enjoy playing basketball with him? Hell yeah.’ So [I was] trying to explain all of that to him at that moment.”

Of course, Curry’s selflesness paid off big time for Golden State. Three consecutive NBA Finals appearances. Two titles. And for the first time in Durant's career, he could call himself a champion ... and NBA Finals MVP, an award he earned in 2017 and 2018.

But had Curry not signed off on the deal, it likely wouldn't have happened.

Again, it goes to show how no ego and being the perfect team player can result in great things. Just ask Steph Curry.

