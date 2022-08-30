Steph Curry NBA's best player thanks to two words, league scout says

NBA scout's two simple words on why Steph is league's best player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's talent on the basketball court speaks for itself.

And after leading the Warriors to their fourth championship in eight seasons, the reigning NBA Finals MVP received three votes as the league's best player in ESPN's offseason survey.

Thanks to Curry's tremendous success over the years, and last season in particular, an unnamed Eastern Conference scout didn't have to do too much explaining when describing why he voted for the Golden State star.

"He wins," the scout told ESPN.

Yup, that about sums it up.

And the numbers speak for themselves, too. Along with Curry's four rings, he also boasts a 545-281 record over his 13-year NBA career.

The three Curry votes in the survey placed the point guard behind Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished in first with 11 votes, and in front of Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, who came in third with one vote.

A Western Conference executive justified his vote for Curry as being results-based.

"They just won the title. It's a results-driven league, and he's provided the results," the exec told ESPN. "Not only is he an elite generational talent, but he's the kind of guy you want in your locker room. He is the culture."

That culture has brought plenty of success to the Bay, most recently a parade down Market Street in San Francisco.

And as Dub Nation eagerly awaits the season, they certainly are ready to watch Curry win.

