Steph Curry, Klay Thompson add to Warriors' Splash Bro lore with epic stat

Klay, Steph add to Splash Bro lore with epic 3-point stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

They don't call them the Splash Brothers for nothing.

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are used to making NBA history, but the milestone reached by the duo Tuesday night truly is incredible.

Curry and Thompson added another chapter to their 3-point legacies in Golden State's 120-109 win over the New Orleans at Chase Center, becoming the first pair of NBA teammates to reach 250 triples apiece in three separate seasons.

The Splash Bros combined for 13 3-pointers against the Pelicans, with Thompson's five treys giving him an NBA-leading 278 on the 2022-23 season -- a new career high.

2ï¸âƒ£7ï¸âƒ£7ï¸âƒ£



Klay has a new career high in 3-pointers made in a season pic.twitter.com/pyBYriVACG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Curry shot 8 of 15 from beyond the arc Tuesday, with his eighth and final triple of the night putting him at the 250 mark.

STEPH IS NOT FROM THIS PLANET pic.twitter.com/zou7BY1ol2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Thompson and Curry already were considered two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, thanks to their long list of accolades when it comes to the 3-point shot.

Now, there's just one more reason Warriors fans can argue the Splash Bros are the best backcourt of all time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast