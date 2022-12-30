Steph Curry injury update: Warriors star back on court as rehab continues

Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard.

"He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."

Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in the Warriors' Dec. 14 loss to the Indiana Pacers and has missed Golden State's last seven games. Across that span, the Warriors are 4-3 without their best player in the lineup. His injury will be re-evaluated on Jan. 7.

The news that Curry is rehabbing on the court certainly is music to Dub Nation's ears, as the 34-year-old said during the Warriors' Christmas Day game that he still was working his way back to the floor.

"Every day is getting better," Curry told ESPN on ABC's Lisa Salters. "When I first hurt it, they gave me kind of a multi-week timeline and every day it's getting better, trending in the right direction, so hopefully I can keep making progress and get back to get on the floor, contact and all that, get back on the court and play basketball."

And on Dec. 20, Curry revealed he had yet to pick up a basketball during an interview on TNT's broadcast of Golden State's loss to the New York Knicks.

While Kerr didn't reveal exactly what kind of on-court workouts Curry is taking part in, any talk of the reigning NBA Finals MVP back on the floor is welcomed by the team.

Golden State has remained afloat during Curry's absence thanks to some gutsy wins and solid contributions from the team's role players, but the Warriors aren't the Warriors without Steph.

Kerr's update offers hope that Curry will be back sooner rather than later, and the sooner, the better.

