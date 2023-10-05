How Steph Curry helped rookie Podziemski after summer league woes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski is used to lighting it up with his jumper.

However, Podziemski wasn’t himself during the 2023 NBA Summer League, shooting just 34.6 percent from the field, and a mere 25 percent from 3-point range.

Fortunately for the young guard, Stephen Curry went through similar woes during his summer league days, and gave Podziemski sound advice to help him find his place as a shooter and overall member of the Warriors.

After enduring shooting struggles in summer league, Podz reached out to Steph for some advice pic.twitter.com/ExP1ll4hfy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 2, 2023

“I talked to Steph about it, and he kind of shot poorly his first year of Summer League, too,” Podziemski told reporters at Warriors Media Day on Monday. “It's just kind of how you bounce back from it.”

While Podziemski noted Curry spoke to him about his poor shooting, he opted to keep the details secret.

“Just some tips," Podziemski said. "I don't want to share those, but just some tips.”

Curry spoke to reporters shortly after Podziemski and added that the transition from the NCAA to the NBA is difficult, but rookies will find playing time if they do what’s asked of them.

“Like it's a hard lesson to learn as a young guy because you have a certain way, a certain style of play maybe that got you to this point," Curry told reporters Monday. “Podziemski maybe was a go-to scorer and Mr. Do It All for Santa Clara last year, and he might just be asked to lock up 94 feet and just turn a guy four or five times for two to three minutes a game or he might be asked to do more. He might be asked to show up in practice and challenge us to get better.”

Golden State selected Podziemski with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft due to his scoring ability. Although he is known for his offensive talents, Curry knows the rookie might have more defensive responsibilities if he wants to find time on the court.

Podziemski brings a youthful flare to an older Warriors roster and will fit right in if he does what’s asked of him.

He’ll have the ultimate teacher to guide him through his first-year frustrations in Curry and is a piece the Warriors want to develop into a normal contributor.

Podziemski is definitely someone to follow as Golden State’s preseason begins Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.

