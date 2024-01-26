Stefon Diggs replaces Amari Cooper on AFC Pro Bowl roster

The Bills fell short of the Super Bowl again this season and that means wide receiver Stefon Diggs is free to go to Orlando next weekend.

Diggs has been named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement player. The Bills announced his addition to the roster and he will be taking the place of Browns wideout Amari Cooper.

Diggs caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season, but he didn't score in the team's final seven games and he had three catches for 21 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. While that drop in production didn't stop General Manager Brandon Beane from calling Diggs a No. 1 receiver this week, it has led to some discussion about what Diggs' future in Buffalo looks like.

A Pro Bowl nod is nice, but it's not likely to halt those discussions as we head into the offseason.