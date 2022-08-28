Steelers WR Diontae Johnson suffers shoulder injury in preseason

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson made one of the prettiest plays you will see early in this week’s preseason game. Unfortunately, in his effort to lay out and make the 38-yard catch from Mitch Trubisky, Johnson injured his shoulder and is out for the game.

Johnson was on the field because he missed a good chunk of team activities during his hold-in. Johnson got his big new contract but needed reps to get on the same page with the Steelers quarterbacks.

The Steelers were already playing without Chase Claypool who has been working through a shoulder injury of his own. Pittsburgh has a deep group of receivers but cannot afford to have the top two hurt with the first game of the regular season less than two weeks away.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire