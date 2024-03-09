Steelers WR Diontae Johnson reportedly garnering trade interest

Days before free agency kicks off, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly listening to trade offers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to The Athletic.

Johnson is heading into the final year of a two-year, $36.1 million extension and has a cap hit of $15.8 million for the 2024-25 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is reportedly at the center of trade interest ahead of free agency. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Johnson is coming off a year in which he played the fewest games (14) of his five-year career and hauled in 51 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns on 87 targets.

Pittsburgh selected him 66th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's posted 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in 78 games played.