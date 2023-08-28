Steelers are waiving ILB Tanner Muse

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving inside linebacker Tanner Muse. Muse signed with the Steelers as a free agent in the offseason.

Muse is a former third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. They selected him back in 2020 out of Clemson. Muse was in a really good spot to make the Steelers 53-man roster until Pittsburgh signed free-agent Kwon Alexander.

The Steelers typically keep four inside linebackers and with Mark Robinson, Alexander, Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb in the fold, Muse would have had to do enough on special teams to earn a spot on the roster.

The Steelers and the rest of the NFL must have their rosters trimmed from 90 down to 53 players. Look for more releases coming today to allow players an opportunity to get their feet under them and make plans to try and either land on another team’s roster or practice squad.

