Steelers vs Ravens: Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson listed at DOUBTFUL this week

The Baltimore Ravens put out their game status report for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Jackson hasn’t practiced all week after injuring his knee in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh noted at his press conference on Friday that it “looks like it’s going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday” so listing him as doubtful rather than out is a bit puzzling. Could this all be the long con and Jackson is going to try to play against the Steelers with no practice this week?

Not likely. Pittsburgh beat Huntley last season when these two teams squared off for the second time but Huntley is much improved since then. The Ravens are leading the AFC North at 8-4 while the Steelers are in last place at 5-7. Nevertheless, without Jackson in the lineup, you have to like the Steelers chances of pulling off their third win in a row.

