Steelers vs Lions inactives: Chase Claypool inactive, Zach Banner gets a helmet

Inactives for this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game with the Detroit Lions are out and the biggest surprise is about who isn’t on it. Wide receiver Chase Claypool will miss today’s game with a toe injury but offensive tackle Zach Banner is active for the first time this season.

This is in addition to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Buddy Johnson, offensive lineman B.J. Finney and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon are also inactive.

Here are the Lions inactives:

WR Josh Reynolds

RB Jamaal Williams

DE Kevin Strong

LB Austin Lemonaire

LB Austin Bryant

#Steelers Week 10 Inactives at home vs the #Lions. Rudolph gets the starts at QB (with Ben on Covid-19 list), Zach Banner active for the first time this season. #HereWeGo #PITvsDET pic.twitter.com/OmPcqjm6vc — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) November 14, 2021

