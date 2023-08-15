Steelers vs Bills preseason: 5 Steelers who need to play well the most

The NFL changed the rules on how the team does roster cutdowns so teams will hold onto their full 90-man roster all the way through the preseason schedule and just do a single cut to 53. This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills and here are five guys on the roster bubble who need a big game this week to help keep their hopes of making the team alive.

S Miles Killebrew

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers got Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee back and Tre Norwood and Kenny Robinson have played great in training camp. Miles Killebrew has been a captain on special teams but doesn’t offer much on defense. If it comes down to numbers, will Pittsburgh want to keep a special teamer or a solid defender?

LB Tanner Muse

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) ORG XMIT: TPS

When the Steelers added Tanner Muse, we thought he had a decent shot to make the team. But now that the Steelers have added Kwon Alexander, he’s going to have to figure out a way to make himself valuable enough for the Steelers to keep an extra inside linebacker.

WR Gunner Olszewski

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The changes to the rules for kickoff and punt returns hurt Gunner Olszewski. Having Calvin Austin III back hurts more. There might be no room for Olszewski on the depth chart.

C Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

We have no idea what the Steelers have planned for Kendrick Green but time is running out for them to sort it out and decide if an oversized fullback and mediocre interior offensive lineman is worth a spot on the roster.

DT Montravius Adams

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

We really like Montravius Adams as a player and consider him pretty underrated. We also hope the Steelers keep an extra defensive lineman this season to secure his spot. But with Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko, DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk locks to make the team, Adams is on the bubble.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire